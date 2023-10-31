West Virginia’s Kerr Kriisa suspended 9 games for receiving impermissible benefits at Arizona

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa has been suspended nine games for receiving impermissible benefits. West Virginia announced the suspension Tuesday. West Virginia’s athletic department says it learned in late August that Kriisa admitted to receiving the benefits while enrolled at Arizona. Kriisa arrived at West Virginia in April with two years of eligibility remaining after three seasons with the Wildcats. West Virginia says it worked with the NCAA to reach an appropriate resolution. Kriisa can continue to practice and travel with the team during his suspension. Kriisa averaged nearly 10 points and led the Pac-12 in assists with five per game last season.

