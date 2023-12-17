West Virginia’s Farrakhan, others suit up after court ruling against NCAA transfer policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One of two West Virginia players affected by the legal battle over the NCAA’s transfer rules was in uniform Saturday following this week’s court order allowing him to play.West Virginia’s Noah Farrakhan scored 15 points in 18 minutes and fouled out near the end of his team’s 87-79 loss to Massachusetts in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.The other WVU player, RaQuan Battle sat out with an illness. A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the NCAA Wednesday allowing players such as Battle and Farrakhan, who have transferred a second time without graduating, to play immediately without getting a waiver.

