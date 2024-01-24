West Virginia’s Battle thrives after judge lets athletes with multiple transfers play immediately

West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle is among the players thriving after a federal judge in West Virginia issued a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, giving multiple-transfer athletes a 14-day window to compete. The judge later extended the order through the spring season, meaning Battle could play the rest of the season. Battle led the Mountaineers past then-No. 3 Kansas last Saturday. He is averaging nearly 18 points and is among the Big 12’s leading scorers. His testimony also helped players such as his teammate, Noah Farrakhan, and UT Arlington guard Phillip Russell.

