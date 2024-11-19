West Virginia tries to secure bowl eligibility in final home game against UCF

West Virginia can become bowl eligible when the Mountaineers host UCF. West Virginia is trying to avoid its fifth home loss, something that hasn’t happened since 1990. UCF is coming off a bye week. The Knights need to win both of their remaining games to become bowl eligible. UCF started the season with three straight wins but has gone 1-6 since. Freshman Dylan Rizk will get his third straight start at quarterback. He’s the fourth quarterback used by the Knights this season. UCF will rely on Big 12 rushing leader RJ Harvey, who has 1,328 yards and 19 touchdowns.

