West Virginia tops Texas Tech 78-62 in Big 12 tourney opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points, Tre Mitchell added 17 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 seed West Virginia rolled to a 78-62 victory over ninth-seeded Texas Tech in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 18 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 13 for the Mountaineers, who advanced to play third-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Pop Isaacs had 15 points to lead Texas Tech, which played without suspended coach Mark Adams. Corey Williams led the Red Raiders on an interim basis.

