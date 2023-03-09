West Virginia tops Texas Tech 78-62 in Big 12 tourney opener

By The Associated Press
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (14) passes the ball under pressure from Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points, Tre Mitchell added 17 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 seed West Virginia rolled to a 78-62 victory over ninth-seeded Texas Tech in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 18 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 13 for the Mountaineers, who advanced to play third-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Pop Isaacs had 15 points to lead Texas Tech, which played without suspended coach Mark Adams. Corey Williams led the Red Raiders on an interim basis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.