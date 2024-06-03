West Virginia tops Grand Canyon 10-6 to win Tucson Regional, earn first trip to super regional

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Logan Suave had three hits and drove in three runs, West Virginia scored multiple runs in four of the first five innings and the Mountaineers dispatched Grand Canyon 10-6, winning the Tucson Regional and earning the school’s first berth to a super regional. Reed Chumley and Grant Hussey each drove in a run for West Virginia (36-22) in the top of the first, but Cade Verduso’s RBI double sparked a three-run rally in the bottom of the inning for Grand Canyon (35-25). The Mountaineers took the lead for good with a three-run second. Suave, Sam White and Chumley all had RBI singles.

