West Virginia topples TCU 24-21, ends Frogs’ 10-game Big 12 regular-season win streak

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Michael Hayes kicked a tiebreaking 49-yard field goal late, and West Virginia ended TCU’s 10-game Big 12 regular-season winning streak with a 24-21 victory over the Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers secured their first 2-0 start in the Big 12 since 2018 by rallying from an emotional scene of teammate Aubrey Burks getting taken off on a cart after having his neck immobilized. Burks was sent to a hospital. West Virginia trailed 21-14 at halftime before scoring the only 10 points after the break. The Mountaineers blocked two potential tying field goals by the Horned Frogs in the final five minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.