West Virginia starts search for a new men’s basketball coach after 9-23 season

West Virginia has opened a search for a new men’s basketball coach as it tries to put behind one of the worst seasons in school history. Interim coach Josh Eilert led the Mountaineers to a 9-23 record, including a loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker says he informed Eilert, his staff and the team upon their return that the school is moving forward with its search plans. West Virginia set a school record for losses while finishing with its fewest wins since the 2001-02 team went 8-20. Eilert took over last summer after the resignation of Bob Huggins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.