West Virginia sets aside $7.5M for assistant coaches, support staff as part of Rich Rodriguez pact

Rich Rodriguez left West Virginia 17 years ago in part because he was frustrated over the school’s refusal to give him more money for his assistant coaches. He’ll have plenty for them this time around. Rodriguez will earn $3.5 million in the first year of a five-year agreement signed last week. It also includes $5 million annual for his on-field assistant coaches, along with $2.5 million for his football support staff. The Associated Press obtained the memorandum of understanding through a Freedom of Information Act request. Rodriguez went 60-26 at West Virginia from 2001 to 2007. He spent the last three seasons at Jacksonville State.

