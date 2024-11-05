West Virginia routs Robert Morris 87-59 in the debut of new Mountaineers coach Darian DeVries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 18 points, Javon Small added 15 and West Virginia routed Robert Morris 87-59 on Monday in the debut of new Mountaineers coach Darian DeVries. Darian Devries was hired in March after six seasons at Drake, replacing interim coach Josh Eilert. Tucker DeVries is a two-time Missouri Valley Conference player of the year who transferred from Drake to continue playing for his father. He scored the opening eight points of the game against Robert Morris and West Virginia led 30-2 after eight minutes, including a 21-0 run. Tucker DeVries led all first-half scorers with 14 points after making 4 of 7 3-pointers. West Virginia went ahead 46-26 at the break after making nine 3-pointers, while holding Robert Morris to 11-of-34 shooting (32%) overall.

