West Virginia rides coach Randy Mazey’s final season to 1st super regional in program history

West Virginia coach Randy Mazey doesn’t mind putting off retirement. He has the Mountaineers in the super regionals for the first time in program history. West Virginia will travel to face North Carolina for a best-of-three series starting Friday. Mazey announced last summer that this season would be his last so he can spend more time with his wife and two children. The Mountaineers won three straight games to capture the Tucson Regional. While his players disagree, Mazey says this season is not about himself. He wants them to experience what it’s like to play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.