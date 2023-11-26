West Virginia QB Greene’s 4th TD is a 29-yard pass in final minute for a 34-31 win at Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Garrett Greene threw for 269 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winning 29-yard score to wide-open Jahiem White with 23 seconds left as West Virginia beat Baylor 34-31. The 8-4 Mountaineers drove 80 yards in six plays without a timeout after Baylor missed a field goal with 1:14 less. Richard Reese returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half for 4-8 Baylor, which then scored 17 consecutive points in the second half to take a 31-27 lead. The Bears lost their final five games, and have dropped 13 of 16 overall. They finished 1-7 at home. Greene also ran for 103 yards and and two touchdowns.

