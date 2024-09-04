West Virginia looks to bounce back from lopsided loss to No. 8 Penn State by hosting FCS Albany
West Virginia came out flat in the season opener, so it’s important to get things fixed heading into the rest of a schedule that doesn’t get any easier after this week. Albany advanced to the FCS semifinals a year ago but has a new quarterback still getting acclimated.
