West Virginia forward Akok Akok hospitalized after collapsing on court during exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Akok Akok has been hospitalized after collapsing on the court during a charity exhibition game. West Virginia’s athletic department says Akok suffered a medical emergency early in the second half of the game with George Mason. Medical personnel attended to Akok for several minutes before he was removed on a stretcher. A school statement says he was taken to a hospital for further observation. The game eventually resumed. Akok transferred to West Virginia after playing last season at Georgetown. He also spent three seasons at UConn.

