West Virginia forces three key turnovers in 31-24 road win at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — West Virginia’s defense forced Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby into three turnovers Saturday afternoon, which led to 17 points in the Mountaineers 31-24 win over the Bearcats. It’s the Mountaineers fourth straight win over the Bearcats, and they denied the Bearcats the opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility. Early in the second quarter, West Virginia free safety Anthony Wilson Jr. intercepted Sorsby and returned the ball 79 yards to get the Mountaineers on the scoreboard. The pick six began a run of 24 unanswered points by the Mountaineers, giving them a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter.

