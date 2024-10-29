West Virginia fires defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, names Jeff Koonz interim DC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has fired defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz will replace Lesley for the rest of the season. West Virginia’s injury-riddled secondary has struggled all season. The Mountaineers are surrendering 9.3 yards per pass play, worst in the Big 12, and their 17 touchdown passes allowed are the second-worst. After giving up 45 points to No. 17 Kansas State on Oct. 19, West Virginia surrendered two touchdown passes in blown coverage in a 31-26 win at Arizona on Saturday. Lesley was in his fourth season as defensive coordinator. West Virginia plays next at Cincinnati on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.