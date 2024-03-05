West Virginia coach Neal Brown agrees to modest pay cut in 1-year contract extension

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown has agreed to a one-year contract extension that includes a $400,000 pay cut over the next three years. Brown will be paid $4 million in each of the next two seasons. That’s a reduction of $100,000 in 2024 and $200,000 in 2025 from a previous contract signed in 2021. His extension is through the 2027 season. While the agreement does not mention changes to a salary pool from his original contract, Brown says his top priority was retaining and rewarding his assistant coaches and support staff. West Virginia is coming off a 9-4 season after being picked to finish last in the Big 12.

