West Virginia beats Oklahoma State 85-67 to end 3-game skid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 23 points, Tre Mitchell added a season-high 22 and West Virginia rolled to an 85-67 victory over Oklahoma State. Stevenson made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-10, 5-10 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid. Mitchell sank 8 of 14 shots and 6 of 7 free throws. Kedrian Johnson pitched in with 12 points and three steals before fouling out. Caleb Asberry scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 14 for the Cowboys (16-12, 7-8), who have lost three straight after a five-game win streak.

