West Virginia beats Oklahoma State 85-67 to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson, right, is defended by Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kathleen Batten]

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 23 points, Tre Mitchell added a season-high 22 and West Virginia rolled to an 85-67 victory over Oklahoma State. Stevenson made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-10, 5-10 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid. Mitchell sank 8 of 14 shots and 6 of 7 free throws. Kedrian Johnson pitched in with 12 points and three steals before fouling out. Caleb Asberry scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 14 for the Cowboys (16-12, 7-8), who have lost three straight after a five-game win streak.

