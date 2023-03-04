West Virginia beats No. 11 Kansas State to help NCAA hopes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 27 points, Kedrian Johnson added 23 and West Virginia gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost with an 89-81 victory over No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday. Emmitt Matthews added 20 points and Tre Mitchell scored 14 for West Virginia, which has won three of four heading into the conference tournament. Before a sellout crowd, West Virginia rallied from 10 points down to take a 39-37 halftime lead and never trailed after that. Kansas State saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson each scored 24 points for the Wildcats and Cam Carter finished with 13.

