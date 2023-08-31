West Virginia and No. 7 Penn State open season with a primetime matchup

Penn State and West Virginia open in a primetime matchup older generations should remember well. The programs — separated by just just 184 miles — played annually from 1947 until 1992 with Penn State winning all but six of those games. An upset in one of the most hostile environments in the country would be a great start for the hopeful Mountaineers who finished ninth in last year’s 10-team Big 12. The Nittany Lions start the season with a talented, deep roster and lofty aspirations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.