West Virginia and No. 7 Penn State open season with a primetime matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. The former five-star quarterback recruit has not even officially won Penn State’s starting job yet, but glimpses of his game suggest he could be the star the Nittany Lions need to bust the recent Michigan/Ohio State monopoly in the Big Ten.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Reeger]

Penn State and West Virginia open in a primetime matchup older generations should remember well. The programs — separated by just just 184 miles — played annually from 1947 until 1992 with Penn State winning all but six of those games. An upset in one of the most hostile environments in the country would be a great start for the hopeful Mountaineers who finished ninth in last year’s 10-team Big 12. The Nittany Lions start the season with a talented, deep roster and lofty aspirations.

