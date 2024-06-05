West Virginia adds Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone to its men’s basketball roster

West Virginia has signed Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone to its men’s basketball roster for next season. The 6-foot-4 Stone averaged nearly 21 points, six rebounds and three assists last season. The Australian played two seasons at Detroit Mercy after spending the previous two at Grand Canyon. He has one year of eligibility left. Stone’s signing was announced a day after the Mountaineers added guard Joseph Yesufu, who previously played at Washington State, Kansas and Drake. West Virginia is undergoing a roster makeover under Darian DeVries after losing a school-record 23 games this past season under interim coach Josh Eilert.

