West Virginia AD Wren Baker retains football coach Neal Brown after 8-4 regular season

West Virginia coach Neal Brown will keep his job next season. Athletic director Wren Baker says Brown will be back after the Mountaineers went 8-4 in the regular season. West Virginia tied for fourth in the Big 12 after being picked to finish last. Brown is 30-29 overall with three years remaining on his contract. It’s the second straight year of reprieves for Brown. After West Virginia went 5-7 last year, the school announced on the day Baker was hired from North Texas that Brown would be retained. Baker told West Virginia network MetroNews on Friday that the university “is excited about what the future holds.”

