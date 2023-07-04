West Virginia AD Wren Baker looks for ‘smoother waters’ after challenging first 7 months

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker has been on the job only seven months, yet he’s done a lot. Baker has had to make multiple hiring decisions since coming from North Texas in late November. The latest move was promoting assistant men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert to interim coach after the resignation of Bob Huggins. Baker also was part of a decision in November to keep embattled football coach Neal Brown after the team finished 5-7. And he had to hire a women’s basketball coach after Dawn Plitzuweit left in March. Baker says he’s dealt with a lot of turmoil but has not had one day of regret.

