West, Schroeder pitch Boston College past troy, 4-1 in Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John West and Eric Schroeder came one out away from posting a shutout as Boston College eliminated Troy with a 4-1 victory in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The second-seeded Eagles survived their second straight elimination game after falling to Troy 11-10 Friday night and advance to face top-seeded Alabama later Sunday. The Crimson Tide can advance to the Super Regional with a win; Boston College must knock off Alabama twice to advance.

