West Indies wins toss, elects to field against PNG in T20 World Cup

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — Co-host West Indies has won the toss and elected to field against Papua New Guinea in the opening game of the Caribbean-leg of the Twenty20 World Cup. A rejuvenated West Indies is among the favorites to regain the title at home after dismal performances in the last two World Cups. West Indies, winner of the World Cups in 2012 and 2016, won only one game in 2021 and could not make it to the Super 12 stage in 2022 when it lost to Ireland and Scotland in the first round. No home team has ever won the World Cup. West Indies is coming into the tournament on the back of a 3-0 series win at home against South Africa and also beat Australia in a warm-up game when it scored 257 runs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.