West Indies wins toss and bats first in the ODI series opener vs. Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening game of the three-match one-day international series. Sri Lanka enters the series having won the Twenty20 series 2-1 but has lost in-form opening batsman Pathum Nissanka due to an injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.