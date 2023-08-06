West Indies takes 2-0 lead over India in T20 cricket. Five-match series soon moves to Florida

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — West Indies has survived a late scare to beat India by two wickets in their second Twenty20 cricket international with seven balls remaining. West Indies was chasing a target of 153 and dropped from 126-4 to 129-8. The collapse started with Mukesh Kumar dismissing top-scorer Nicholas Pooran. He hit 67 runs in 40 balls. The hosts were saved by Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph sharing an unbroken 26-run stand to take West Indies to 155-8 in 18.5 overs. India won the toss and reached 152-7. The teams will play the third game on Tuesday with the final two matches set for Lauderhill, Florida, on Aug. 12 and 13. West Indies won the opener by four runs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.