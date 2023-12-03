West Indies successfully chases down target of 326 vs England in 1st ODI. Hope hits 109 not out

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Shai Hope’s century and Romario Shepherd’s speedy 48 powered West Indies to a four-wicket victory in the series-opening ODI as England’s hopes of rebuilding after its disastrous Cricket World Cup got off to a false start in Antigua. England scored an impressive 325 all out in 50 overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium but captain Jos Buttler made his fifth single-figure score in eight one-day internationals after being dismissed for three off 13 balls. The total looked to be enough as West Indies was reduced to 213-5 in the 39th over but Hope’s unbeaten 109 off 83 balls and Shepherd’s 28-ball 48 underpinned a remarkable home triumph with with 326-6 in 48.5 overs.

