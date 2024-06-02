West Indies opens its Twenty20 Cricket World Cup with a 5-wicket win over Papua New Guinea

By The Associated Press
West Indies' Roston Chase, right, gathers with teammates prior to their during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ramon Espinosa]

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — West Indies has scrapped to a nervy five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea as the Twenty20 World Cup of cricket held its first match in the Caribbean. On Saturday, the co-host U.S. team had a seven-wicket win over Canada in the tournament opener at Grand Prairie, Texas. PNG’s spinners restrained West Indies’ power hitters but it wasn’t enough as the co-hosts reached a victory target of 137-5 with an over to spare. Sese Bau had earlier become only the second PNG batter to score a half century at a T20 World Cup in his team’s 136-8. Namibia won the toss and decided to bowl against Oman later Sunday in the opening Group B game at Bridgetown, Barbados.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.