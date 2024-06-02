West Indies opens its Twenty20 Cricket World Cup with a 5-wicket win over Papua New Guinea

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — West Indies has scrapped to a nervy five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea as the Twenty20 World Cup of cricket held its first match in the Caribbean. On Saturday, the co-host U.S. team had a seven-wicket win over Canada in the tournament opener at Grand Prairie, Texas. PNG’s spinners restrained West Indies’ power hitters but it wasn’t enough as the co-hosts reached a victory target of 137-5 with an over to spare. Sese Bau had earlier become only the second PNG batter to score a half century at a T20 World Cup in his team’s 136-8. Namibia won the toss and decided to bowl against Oman later Sunday in the opening Group B game at Bridgetown, Barbados.

