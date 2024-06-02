West Indies opens its T20 World Cup with a nervy win. Then Namibia edges Oman in a Super Over

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — West Indies has scrapped to a nervy five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea and Namibia has edged Oman in a Super Over as the Twenty20 World Cup held its first two games in the Caribbean. Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann became the first man to take wickets with the first two deliveries of a T20 cricket international before Oman was bowled out for 109. Namibia needed five runs off the last over to win in Barbados but lost two wickets and finished 109 for six. Nambia scored 21 in the Super Over and then restricted to Oman to 10 for one. On Saturday, the co-host U.S. team opened the tournament with a seven-wicket win over Canada.

