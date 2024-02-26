West Ham’s winless run in EPL finishes. Non-league Maidstone’s FA Cup fairy tale ends

By The Associated Press
Coventry City's Ellis Simms scores their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match between Maidstone United and Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena, in Coventry, England, Monday Feb. 26, 2024. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barrington Coombs]

LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen has achieved his first English Premier League hat trick for West Ham as they beat Brentford 4-2 and eased pressure on coach David Moyes. Bowen scored twice in the first seven minutes on a day the Hammers got its first win of the calendar year. In the first match of the FA Cup fifth round, Coventry dispatched Maidstone 5-0. Maidstone is the first sixth-tier side to reach this stage in almost half a century. But it was outclassed by second-tier Coventry, for whom Ellis Simms scored a first-half hat trick.

