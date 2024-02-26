West Ham’s winless run in EPL finishes. Non-league Maidstone’s FA Cup fairy tale ends

LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen has achieved his first English Premier League hat trick for West Ham as they beat Brentford 4-2 and eased pressure on coach David Moyes. Bowen scored twice in the first seven minutes on a day the Hammers got its first win of the calendar year. In the first match of the FA Cup fifth round, Coventry dispatched Maidstone 5-0. Maidstone is the first sixth-tier side to reach this stage in almost half a century. But it was outclassed by second-tier Coventry, for whom Ellis Simms scored a first-half hat trick.

