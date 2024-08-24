West Ham’s Soucek and Bowen pull ball boy from underneath collapsed advertising screen during game

LONDON (AP) — West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen had to cut short their goal celebrations to pull a ball boy out from underneath an advertising screen that collapsed during the team’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Soucek had just scored the opening goal in the 67th minute and Bowen jumped onto his back as they celebrated in front of the away fans at Selhurst Park. But some of those supporters spilled onto the field when the advertising hoardings gave way, and a ball boy was left trapped underneath one of the screens. Soucek then quickly hoisted the screen up while Bowen helped the boy to his feet.

