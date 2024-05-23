West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta charged with intentionally receiving yellow cards in Premier League matches

LONDON (AP) — West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by English soccer authorities with allegedly breaching betting rules. The case centers around four matches from November 2022 to August 2023. Paqueta received a yellow card in each of them. The Football Association says Paqueta has been charged with misconduct for breaching two of its rules, because it is alleged he sought to influence matches “by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.” Paqueta says “I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name.”

