West Ham’s European hopes hit again with 2-0 loss to Fulham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — West Ham’s European hopes received a second blow in the space of four days after a meek 2-0 home loss to Fulham in the Premier League. The Hammers were beaten by the same score by Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday to leave them a huge task in the return match on Thursday. They then blew the chance to climb to sixth place in the Premier League and right back into the shake-up for the European qualification spots after two goals by Andreas Pereira secured a first win in four matches for Fulham. The Brazil midfielder scored in the ninth and 72nd minutes at the Olympic Stadium.

