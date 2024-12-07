West Ham’s Antonio in hospital after road traffic incident

LONDON (AP) — West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been taken to a London hospital after being involved in a road traffic incident. West Ham says the 34-year-old player is in a stable condition on Saturday. The Premier League club says in a statement, “Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.” Antonio signed for West Ham in 2015 and has made more than 300 appearances.

