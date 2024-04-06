West Ham win marred by Bowen injury with Europa quarterfinal looming

By The Associated Press
West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse, centre, celebrates with Konstantinos Mavropanos, left, and Edson Alvarez after scoring their second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday April 6, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — West Ham has come from behind to win at Wolverhampton 2-1 in the English Premier League after Jarrod Bowen is injured. It’s a worry for West Ham before its Europa League clash against Bundesliga champion-elect Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday. James Ward-Prowse took advantage of the wind whipping around Molineux to curl in a score directly from a corner in the 84th minute. Lucas Paqueta’s 72nd-minute penalty canceled out a first half spot kick from Pablo Sarabia of Wolves. Wolves captain Maximilian Kilman thought he levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time but his header was ruled out for offside by VAR.

