West Ham win marred by Bowen injury with Europa quarterfinal looming

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — West Ham has come from behind to win at Wolverhampton 2-1 in the English Premier League after Jarrod Bowen is injured. It’s a worry for West Ham before its Europa League clash against Bundesliga champion-elect Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday. James Ward-Prowse took advantage of the wind whipping around Molineux to curl in a score directly from a corner in the 84th minute. Lucas Paqueta’s 72nd-minute penalty canceled out a first half spot kick from Pablo Sarabia of Wolves. Wolves captain Maximilian Kilman thought he levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time but his header was ruled out for offside by VAR.

