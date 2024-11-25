West Ham surprise Newcastle with 2-0 away win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — West Ham has taken advantage of poor defending to score twice and beat Newcastle 2-0 at St. James’ Park. Thomas Souček and Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored early in each half to silence the home crowd and make the long trip back to London a lot more bearable on Monday. Newcastle was on top for long spells, especially in the first half, but could not score. The result ends its three-game winning streak and leaves the Saudi Arabia-owned club in ninth place in the Premier League, four points outside the top four. Newcastle has 18 points from 12 games. West Ham has 15.

