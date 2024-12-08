West Ham striker Michail Antonio undergoes surgery on ‘lower limb fracture’ after road incident

LONDON (AP) — West Ham striker Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on what the club described Sunday as a “lower limb fracture” after he was involved in a road traffic incident. The incident happened outside London on Saturday. The 34-year-old Antonio was hospitalized and kept under close supervision. West Ham says “Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.” The club adds “everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support.” Antonio signed for West Ham in 2015 and has made more than 300 appearances.

