West Ham smashes Forest 4-0 with Danny Ings scoring twice

LONDON (AP) — Danny Ings scored twice on his first start for West Ham as the team climbed out of the English Premier League relegation zone with a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Ings joined from Aston Villa last month. He found the net twice in three second-half minutes to lift both his new team out of the bottom three and the mood at London Stadium. Declan Rice added a curling third and substitute Michail Antonio rounded off a much-needed win for manager David Moyes. All the goals came in the final 20 minutes after a cagey first 70 between two goal-shy sides.

