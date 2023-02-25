West Ham smashes Forest 4-0 with Danny Ings scoring twice

By The Associated Press
West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium, in London, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (George Tewkesbury/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Tewkesbury]

LONDON (AP) — Danny Ings scored twice on his first start for West Ham as the team climbed out of the English Premier League relegation zone with a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Ings joined from Aston Villa last month. He found the net twice in three second-half minutes to lift both his new team out of the bottom three and the mood at London Stadium. Declan Rice added a curling third and substitute Michail Antonio rounded off a much-needed win for manager David Moyes. All the goals came in the final 20 minutes after a cagey first 70 between two goal-shy sides.

