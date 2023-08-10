West Ham signs Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez from Ajax

LONDON (AP) — Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez has joined West Ham from Ajax as the replacement for the departed Declan Rice. Ajax says the initial fee for Álvarez is more than 38 million euros ($41.9 million). He has signed a five-year deal. Rice left West Ham last month to join Arsenal. Álvarez won the Dutch league twice with Ajax. He joins a club that will play in the Europa League this season after winning the Europa Conference League.

