West Ham signs Kalvin Phillips on loan from Man City. England midfielder gets fresh start

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips has completed his move to West Ham in a six-month loan deal from Manchester City, where the England midfielder had fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola. Phillips had made just 16 Premier League appearances with all but two as a substitute in 18 months at City. The move should help the 28-year-old Phillips compete for an England spot at the European Championship, and it gives West Ham depth as it contends for a Europa League title and another European spot in the Premier League.

