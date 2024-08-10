West Ham signs France defender Todibo on loan in another sign of intent before Premier League starts

LONDON (AP) — France defender Jean-Clair Todibo has joined West Ham from Nice on a season-long loan to complete a remodeled center-back partnership for the English club ahead of the start of the Premier League. The deal for the 24-year-old Todibo contains an option to make the transfer permanent for a reported 40 million euros ($43.6 million) in the offseason of 2025. Max Kilman is another center back who has also joined West Ham in this window for around $50 million along with Germany striker Niclas Füllkrug and four other players. West Ham has a new coach in Julen Lopetegui, who has replaced David Moyes.

