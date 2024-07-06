West Ham signs defender Max Kilman from Wolves for $51M

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has signed center back Max Kilman from Wolverhampton for a reported 40 million pounds ($51 million). Kilman agreed to a seven-year contract to end a six-year stay at Wolves where he once played under recently hired West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui. Kilman was captain of Wolves last season.

