West Ham signs Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has signed Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer. Rodriguez joins the Hammers after his previous deal with Real Betis expired earlier this summer after 4 1/2 years with the Spanish club. Rodriguez says “I feel like it’s every footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League.” Rodriguez was part of the Argentina squad which won the World Cup in 2022 and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America trophies. West Ham, which finished ninth last season, hosts Aston Villa in its opening game in the Premier League on Aug. 17.

