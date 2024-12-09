West Ham show support for hospitalized Antonio before Premier League match

LONDON (AP) — West Ham players have showed their support for teammate Michail Antonio following his serious injury in a car crash by wearing items of clothing bearing the striker’s name before the Premier League game against Wolverhampton. The players warmed up in “Antonio 9” jerseys and walked on to the field in tops adorning his name on Monday. The club will put the walk-out tops up for auction along with every match jersey worn against Wolves. The proceeds are to go to medical charities and will be matched by the club’s board. Jamaica international Antonio is in hospital after undergoing surgery on what West Ham described as a “lower limb fracture.” The incident was outside London on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.