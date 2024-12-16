West Ham share points with Bournemouth after late drama on England’s south coast

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — There was late drama in Bournemouth as the home side scored in the last minute to draw with West Ham 1-1 in the Premier League. The game sparked into life in the final moments on Monday. It was 0-0 with three minutes left until Lucas Paqueta put the visitor ahead after a video review of a handball gave a penalty to West Ham. However, Enes Ünal then scored with a superb free kick to give the Cherries a deserved share of the points. Bournemouth moves into sixth place, two points behind Manchester City. West Ham is 14th.

