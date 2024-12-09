West Ham players to show support for hospitalized Antonio before Wolves match in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — West Ham players will show their support for teammate Michail Antonio following his serious injury in a car crash by wearing items of clothing bearing the striker’s name ahead of the Premier League game against Wolverhampton later Monday. West Ham says the players will warm up in “Antonio 9” jerseys and walk on to the field in tops adorning his name. The club will put the walk-out tops up for auction along with every match jersey worn against Wolves. The proceeds are to go to medical charities and will be matched by the club’s board. Jamaica international Antonio is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery on what West Ham described as a “lower limb fracture.” He was involved in an accident outside London on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.