West Ham out of EPL bottom 3 after 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

LONDON (AP) — Said Benrahma’s penalty has earned West Ham a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa and lifted his team back out of the Premier League’s relegation zone. The Hammers fell behind to Ollie Watkins’ header for midtable Villa but Benrahma replied from the spot after Lucas Paqueta was fouled. West Ham started the day in the bottom three after Bournemouth’s shocking win over Liverpool on Saturday. A victory would have lifted the team into 14th place in a congested bottom half of the standings but West Ham was unable to find a winner with striker Danny Ings drawing a blank against his old club. A draw moved West Ham up to 17th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.