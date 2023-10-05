West Ham keeps up perfect Europa League record, newcomer Brighton picks up first point

Goals from Lucas Paquetá and Nayef Aguerd have helped West Ham make it two wins from two games in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory at Freiburg. Europa Conference League champion West Ham tops Group A on six points. Freiburg remains on three with Serbia’s TSC Bačka Topola and Olympiacos both on one after drawing 2-2. João Pedro converted a penalty two minutes from time to earn the first point in European competition for Brighton as it held Marseille to a 2-2 draw in France. Brighton is playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s 122-year history. AEK leads Group B with four points after drawing 1-1 with Ajax.

