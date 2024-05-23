West Ham hires Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes as manager

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has named former Real Madrid and Spain coach Julen Lopetegui as its new manager to replace the departing David Moyes. Lopetegui is returning to management for the first time since he left Wolverhampton three days before the 2023-24 season began after nine months in that job. Moyes leaves at the end of his contract after four and a half years with West Ham, where he won the Europa Conference League title last year. The team has struggled for form in the second half of the season, winning only four Premier League games since January and finishing ninth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.